Ali Price: Scotland scrum-half signs new Glasgow Warriors deal

Scotland scrum-half Ali Price in action against Australia
Price started all three of Scotland's autumn internationals

Scotland scrum-half Ali Price has signed a new two-year contract with Glasgow Warriors.

The 24-year-old joined the Pro14 side in 2013, earning a professional deal two years later.

He made his international debut in November 2016 as a replacement against Georgia.

Price has won 10 more caps this year and scored his second Scotland try in Saturday's 53-24 demolition of Australia at Murrayfield.

In 48 appearances for Glasgow, he has scored eight tries.

"Playing at Scotstoun is a feeling I can't really explain," he told the club website. "I love the buzz. Glasgow fans love their team and as a player I love that. I love running out here and they give us the extra motivation we need.

"I'm staying here because I want to win things. I feel like the squad and coaching staff we've got here have the ability to do that and it's really exciting."

