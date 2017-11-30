Premiership: Northampton Saints v Newcastle Falcons

Tane Takalua is back for Newcastle after representing Tonga in the autumn internationals

Aviva Premiership Venue: Franklin's Gardens Date: Friday, 1 December Kick-off: 19:45 GMT Coverage: Commentary on BBC Radio Northampton and BBC Newcastle plus live scores on the BBC Sport website

Northampton name Dylan Harley and Courtney Lawes in their starting XV after representing England in the autumn internationals.

Their other change sees Rob Horne return from suspension, while James Grayson retains his place at fly-half.

Newcastle have eight changes, including internationals Niki Goneva and Tane Takulua after the autumn Tests.

Chris Harris partners Josh Matevesi in the centres, while lock Calum Green is one of three pack changes.

Jim Mallinder's Saints have won just one of their past eight games in all competitions and remain without George North (knee), although Alex Waller is in line to make his 150th consecutive Premiership appearance.

The hosts also welcome back internationals Api Ratuniyarawa, Piers Francis and Ahsee Tuala, who are named on the bench.

Northampton: Mallinder; Estelles, Horne, Stephenson, Foden; Grayson, Reinach; Waller, Hartley (capt), Ford-Robinson, Paterson, Lawes, Wood, Gibson, Harrison.

Replacements: Haywood, Van Wyk, Hill, Ratuniyarawa, Eadie, Groom, Francis, Tuala.

Newcastle: Hammersley; Goneva, Harris, Matavesi, Sinoti; Flood, Takulua; Vickers, Cooper, Welsh, Green, Robinson, Welch (capt), Graham, M. Wilson.

Replacements: Lawson, Mavinga, S. Wilson, Witty, Latu, Stuart, Hodgson, Tait.