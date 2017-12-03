Premiership: Harlequins 20-19 Saracens

Tim Visser's late try was his fourth in the Premiership this season

Aviva Premiership Harlequins (5) 20 Tries: Walker 2, Visser Con: Lang Pen: Lang Saracens (10) 19 Try: Barritt Con: Farrell Pens: Farrell 4

Scotland wing Tim Visser's late try gave Harlequins victory over Saracens in a pulsating London derby.

Sarries were ahead 10-5 at the break through Brad Barritt's converted try and Owen Farrell's penalty, with Charlie Walker crossing for Quins.

Two more Farrell penalties gave Sarries a 16-8 lead but Danny Care inspired a Quins comeback in the last 10 minutes.

Walker raced onto the scrum-half's kick for his second try to cut the deficit before Visser crossed at the death.

Harlequins deserved their victory having dominated possession and territory after going behind in the second minute when Vincent Koch's line break set up Barritt to score.

Saracens' defence repelled their attacks in the second half until a quick tap-penalty from Care created the space to chip ahead and Walker pounced on the loose ball for his second try of the game with nine minutes remaining.

Farrell, who passed the milestone of 1,000 career Premiership points in the first half, kicked another penalty to make it 19-15 but there was still time for returning England back Care to set up a third try for the hosts.

His cross-kick to the left wing drew Alex Goode out of position and, with the Sarries full-back unable to gather the ball, Visser was on hand to cross in the corner and inflict a fifth consecutive defeat in all competitions on the double European champions.

Quins climb to seventh in the table while Saracens remain third, nine points behind leaders Exeter.

Harlequins: Brown; Walker, Alofa, Roberts, Visser; Lang, Care; Marler, Elia, Collier, Merrick, Horwill (capt), Bothma, Robshaw, Luamanu.

Replacements: Ward, Boyce, Sinckler, Lamb, White, Kitto, Prior, R. Chisholm.

Saracens: Goode; Maitland, Bosch, Barritt (c), Wyles; Farrell, Wigglesworth; M. Vunipola, George, Koch, Isiekwe, Kruis, Itoje, Clark, Wray.

Replacements: Tolofua, Barrington, Figallo, Skelton, Burger, Spencer, Lozowski, Earle.

Referee: Luke Pearce.