Premiership: Wasps v Leicester Tigers

Elliot Daly scored the 16th try of his England career in the 48-14 win over Samoa last weekend

Aviva Premiership Venue: Ricoh Arena Date: Saturday, 2 December Kick-off: 16:30 GMT Coverage: BBC local radio; live text commentary on the BBC Sport website and app

Wasps have England international Elliot Daly back on the left wing as they expect their biggest crowd of the season for the visit of Leicester.

But they still have 11 men out injured, including Joe Launchbury who is not fit after picking up a knock during England's win over Samoa at Twickenham.

Dan Cole, Ellis Genge, George Ford and Ben Youngs return to the Leicester line-up after international duty.

But winger Jonny May is ruled out because of injury.

Ashley Johnson will lead the Wasps side from hooker in front of a 23,000-plus crowd, alongside prop Jake Cooper-Woolley, who makes his 100th appearance.

Match facts

Wasps have beaten Leicester on all the last four occasions that the two sides have met, most recently thanks to Josh Bassett's 78th-minute try in last season's 21-20 Premiership semi-final thriller.

The Tigers have visited the Ricoh Arena four times - and won just once, 26-21 in May 2015.

Leicester's six-match winning Premiership run was ended at home to Worcester last Saturday - but the Tigers have won their last three away games.

Wasps have only lost once in six games, 53-41 at home to Newcastle in the Anglo-Welsh Cup. They have lost twice at the Ricoh Arena in the Premiership, to Harlequins and Bath.

Wasps director of rugby Dai Young:

"It's a massive game for both clubs in terms of the table and it's a big occasion for the area and both sets of supporters.

"Wasps and Leicester games always have a great feel to them. There's been a huge rivalry between the two sides down the years that's only intensified since we've been living next door to each other.

"These are the types of games players love to play in, a big contest in front of what's set to be our biggest crowd of the season so far.

"It's guaranteed to be a physical encounter and, as always, the set piece will be a huge battle. We will need to match Tigers' physicality."

Leicester head coach Matt O'Connor:

"Those England players have gone really well in the autumn and it's great to have them back as we start a massive month in the season.

"We were a couple of minutes from winning a semi-final at Wasps last season and it was a very courageous performance.

"But they are a dangerous team with a lot of pace and skill in the group."

Wasps: Le Roux; Wade, De Jongh, Gopperth, Daly; Cipriani, Robson; McIntyre, Johnson (capt), Cooper-Woolley, Gaskell, Myall, Haskell, Young, Carr.

Replacements: Charles, Harris, Moore, Garratt, Willis, Simpson, Lovobalavu, Bassett.

Leicester: Veainu; Thompstone, Tait, Owen, Holmes; Ford, Youngs; Genge, Youngs (capt), Cole, Fitzgerald, Kitchener, Mapapalangi, Evans, Kalamafoni.

Replacements: Thacker, Traynor, Mulipola, Wells, Williams, White, Ford, Smith.

Referee: Thomas Foley.