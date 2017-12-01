Premiership: Exeter Chiefs v Bath

Jack Nowell needed two operations on a fractured eye socket he suffered against Newcastle - forcing him to miss the autumn internationals

Aviva Premiership Venue: Sandy Park Date: Saturday, 2 December Kick-off: 14:00 GMT Coverage: BBC local radio; live text commentary on the BBC Sport website and app

England winger Jack Nowell is on the bench as Exeter make five changes to the side that beat Saracens last week.

Harry Williams starts after England duty with Sam Simmonds on the bench, while Alec Hepburn, Luke Cowan-Dickie, Sam Skinner and James Short come in.

Bath's England quartet of Semesa Rokoduguni, Jonathan Joseph, Charlie Ewels and Anthony Watson all return.

They are the only changes to the side which got a bonus point in the first 20 minutes against Harlequins last week.

Exeter have opted to rest England centre Henry Slade and Wales prop Tomas Francis, who has returned to the Exeter squad despite his country's test with South Africa on Saturday.

Exeter director of rugby Rob Baxter told BBC Sport:

"Traditionally if you look at how close the scorelines have been between us and Bath over the last five or six years, normally with Bath on the right side of them, you've probably got to say that this is one of the most competitive games over four or five years that we've had in the Premiership.

"We've got to play very well this weekend, we've got to be very focused right from the start.

"Bath have shown they're very dangerous early in games, we've shown in the last couple of weeks that we've not been at our best early in games, there's an awful lot of things there in the recipe that makes for a very exciting weekend for us."

Exeter: Dollman; Woodburn, Whitten, S Hill, Short; Steenson (capt), White; Hepburn, Cowan-Dickie, Williams, Lees, Skinner, Armand, Kvesic, Waldrom

Replacements: Yeandle, Moon, Holmes, J Hill, S Simmonds, Chudley, J Simmonds, Nowell

Bath: Watson; Rokoduguni, Joseph, Tapuai, Brew; Burns, Fotuali'i, Obano, Dunn, Perenise, Ewels, Charteris, Garvey (capt), Mercer, Grant

Replacements: van Vuuren, Auterac, Lahiff, Stooke, Phillips, Cook, Priestland, Banahan