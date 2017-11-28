Wales v South Africa: Jake Ball and Justin Tipuric out for hosts

Jake Ball leaves the field after dislocating his shoulder playing for Wales against New Zealand

Autumn internationals: Wales v South Africa Venue: Principality Stadium Date: Saturday, 2 December Kick-off: 14:30 GMT Coverage: Watch live on BBC One, Connected TVs, online and BBC Sport app; listen on BBC Radio 5 live, Radio Wales and Radio Cymru; text commentary on BBC Sport website.

Lock Jake Ball and flanker Justin Tipuric have been ruled out of Wales' final autumn Test against South Africa on Saturday through injury.

Ball requires shoulder surgery after the 26-year-old was forced off in the defeat last Saturday by New Zealand.

Lions forward Tipuric, 28, has a thigh injury and has returned to Ospreys.

Lions scrum-half Rhys Webb was replaced against the All Blacks after a head blow and must pass concussion protocols to face the Springboks.

However, Wales coach Warren Gatland does have Bath number eight Taulupe Faletau and prop Scott Andrews available to him.

Bath face being fined by Premiership rugby for releasing Faletau.

Tight-head prop Andrews is on loan at Bath from Cardiff Blues and is free to play.