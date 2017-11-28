Ireland lock Peter O'Mahony attracting overseas interest

Peter O'Mahony captained the British and Irish Lions in the first Test against New Zealand in June

British and Irish Lions captain Peter O'Mahony is in talks about his future with Munster and Ireland beyond the 2019 Rugby World Cup.

The Irish Times is reporting O'Mahony, whose current contract expires in July, has rejected the IRFU's offer to retain his services beyond the 2019 World Cup.

French and English clubs are aware of his possible availability.

The 28-year-old's team-mate Simon Zebo is swapping the Irish set-up for a lucrative move to France next season.

Zebo's announcement led to his omission from Ireland's autumn internationals.

Peter O'Mahony, 28, suffered a serious knee injury during the 2015 World Cup which kept him out of action for a year

On his contract talks with the IRFU, O'Mahony told the Irish Times: "It would be nice to get it sorted.

"We'll see though. I like it around here but they've got to come to the table as well.

"I want to play for Munster and Ireland, but it's got to be fair."