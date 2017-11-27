Huw Jones: Scotland not at their peak yet, despite Australia rout

Media playback is not supported on this device Scotland demolish Australia in record win - highlights

Scotland have yet to reach their peak following a record-breaking rout of Australia, centre Huw Jones says.

Gregor Townsend's side scored eight tries in Saturday's 53-24 win at Murrayfield - their highest points tally against a tier-one nation.

"We're definitely building something really exciting," said Jones, who scored his seventh try in 11 Tests before joining Glasgow this week.

"We are looking to get better - and I think we definitely can."

Jones, 23, says the Scots have "high aspirations" for next year's Six Nations Championship, and "will definitely be looking to improve on last year", when they finished fourth despite winning three matches for the first time since 2006.

They open their campaign against Wales in Cardiff on 3 February, followed by home games against France and England, before away matches against Ireland and Italy to finish.

The burgeoning optimism in the Scotland camp is based partly on their attacking threat, and a new-found strength in depth.

Huw Jones scored in all three autumn Tests, with Scotland posting 16 in all

They scored 16 tries in their three autumn Tests, and have crossed 27 times in six Tests since Townsend took charge, following their record of 14 in this year's Six Nations.

"You look around the other guys in the backline and you just feel like we can break the line or throw that scoring pass," said Jones, who scored a try in all three autumn Tests.

"It is a great backline to be in, a great team to be in. We definitely think we are going to make a line break, or we are going to score, so there is a lot of confidence there."

Scotland were missing 11 players at the start of their autumn campaign, and lost three more to injury after the opening win over Samoa, plus star full-back Stuart Hogg in the warm-up before Saturday's win over Australia.

Jamie Bhatti was one of a number of new faces to impress for Scotland

But in the last three weeks, six players - Darryl Marfo, George Turner, Jamie Bhatti, Chris Harris, Luke Hamilton and Byron McGuigan - made their Scotland debuts, the latter marking his first start on Saturday with two tries.

"I think one thing Scotland have lacked in the past has been depth," Jones added. "If you look at the guys that have come in in this campaign, there seems to be a debut in every game, and they are just stepping up and playing well.

"Obviously there are a few guys out injured, which makes it more competition for places when everyone is fit.

"But it is only really a good thing when it comes to the Six Nations. If some of these guys are back, it makes Gregor's life harder I suppose, picking the team.

"But it gives us confidence that we have got more quality players to choose from."