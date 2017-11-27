Ross Moriarty: Wales back-row to join Dragons from Gloucester

Ross Moriarty is the son of former Wales dual-code international Paul and nephew of Wales' 1987 World Cup captain Richard

Wales back-row Ross Moriarty will join Dragons from Gloucester for the 2017-18 season on a two-year contract.

The 23-year-old British and Irish Lions forward will be Dragons' first marquee signing under coach Bernard Jackman.

"After meeting with Bernard Jackman, I was excited by the future plans of the club as the region looks to begin a new chapter in its history," Moriarty said.

News of Moriarty's move comes soon after it was revealed that wing George North will return to Wales next season.

Although North will return to Wales on a dual contract, it is not yet decided which of the four Welsh regions the Lions player will join.

Moriarty, who has won 17 Wales caps, was keen to return to Wales next season following a change in the Welsh Rugby Union's selection policy that any player taking up a new contract not with a Welsh region must have won 60 caps to be eligible to play for Wales.

The back-row was exempt for this season because of his existing contract with Gloucester, but he would have become ineligible to play for Wales if he signed a new deal with the Cherry and Whites - or any other club outside Wales - after that.

Ross Moriarty was tipped to make the Lions Test side before suffering a back injury in New Zealand

"Playing international rugby is the pinnacle of every player's career and with the new rules, it left me with no choice but to move to Wales to further my international ambitions, especially with the Rugby World Cup ahead," Moriarty added.

"I would like to thank Gloucester, specifically the players and coaching staff, for their continued support throughout my seven years at the club as well as Hartpury College who provided me with the foundations to achieve my goals.

"Furthermore, I would like to thank the fans for their continued support. They have made the decision to move to Wales extremely difficult.

"I am now looking forward to finishing the season off strongly and teaming up with Bernard Jackman and the Dragons at the start of next season."

Moriarty's imminent arrival at Rodney Parade is also a boost for the WRU, which took control of the Newport-based team in the summer of 2017.

He joins fellow Wales internationals Elliot Dee and Leon Brown, as well as home-grown talent Jack Dixon who have all recently put pen to paper to extend their time with the Dragons.

The first of Moriarty's 17 Wales caps came against Ireland in August, 2015.

His form earned a place on the 2017 Lions tour to New Zealand, where a back injury ended his tour early.

He returned on 4 November in an Anglo-Welsh Cup game against Leicester, but suffered a fresh blow in training and is again on the sidelines.