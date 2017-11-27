Eddie Jones: England boss named World Rugby coach of the year

Jones was appointed as England's first foreign head coach in November 2015

England's Eddie Jones has been named World Rugby's coach of the year.

Jones' England won a second successive Six Nations title in 2017, before an unbeaten summer tour of Argentina and three wins out of three this autumn.

The Australian, 57, is the first England coach to win the award since Sir Clive Woodward in 2003.

Fly-half Beauden Barrett, 26, won the men's player of the year award, with fellow New Zealander Portia Woodman named the women's player of the year.

Wing Woodman, 26, was part of the Black Ferns' squad that won the women's World Cup in August, and they took the prize for team of the year too.

Barrett beat the likes of England's Maro Itoje and Owen Farrell to the top individual award, while All Blacks wing Rieko Ioane, 20, won breakthrough player of the year.

Analysis

BBC Radio 5 live rugby correspondent Chris Jones

Jones' England were arguably more impressive in 2016 than 2017, but this award is testament to the transformative job he has done since taking charge at Twickenham two years ago, returning a near-perfect record of 22 wins from 23 Tests.

This award has been dominated by All Blacks boss Steve Hansen in recent years, but although Jones has been able to wrestle this individual accolade from his Kiwi counterpart, he won't be satisfied until his side have eclipsed Hansen's as the best team in world rugby.

The fact New Zealand scooped the majority of the other awards - in both the men and women's categories - shows they remain the dominant force in the global game.