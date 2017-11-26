Coach Schmidt keen to see new star Stockdale develop

Ulster's Jacob Stockdale has scored four tries in four appearances for Ireland

Joe Schmidt hopes Jacob Stockdale's two-try performance against Argentina will spur the Ireland winger to develop into a top-level international star.

Ulster winger Stockdale bagged a try in each half as the Irish eased past the Pumas 28-19 in Dublin.

The 21-year-old, who now has four tries in four caps, proved his Test-match class at the Aviva Stadium.

"He'll get confidence from it, but also hopefully motivation to improve on what he delivered," said head coach Schmidt.

"I am delighted with the way he's building. He is a kid who is learning fast, and willing to learn.

"He has got some great athleticism, very big power and he is a young lad.

Stockdale also scored a try in the first autumn international against South Africa

"He finished that second try really impressively, because it wasn't just the flat line, it was the fact he could arc around someone as impressive as Joaquin Tuculet.

"So there were some impressive aspects but at the same time he was a little bit hesitant defensively at times, and trying to win the aerial battles were a battle for him."

Tuculet, Juan Manuel Leguizamon and Ramiro Moyano grabbed second-half tries for Argentina, who were still well beaten despite the tight eventual scoreline.

Pumas boss Daniel Hourcade felt Argentina grew into the clash, but admitted frustration at ending the year with another defeat.

"They surprised us in the way they played," Hourcade said.

"In the last two or three years they didn't play like that, and today they played a lot from their own half and wide.

"It is a style we're used to but we didn't expect Ireland to play that way. That's credit to coach Joe Schmidt."

Saturday's victory was Ireland's seventh in a row and they are expected to rise to third place when the world rankings are announced on Monday.

They would replace Australia and have only England and New Zealand ahead of them.