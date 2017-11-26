Wales face potential tight-head prop shortage against South Africa

Media playback is not supported on this device Wales prop Tomas Francis a big loss against Springboks - Adam Jones

Autumn internationals: Wales v South Africa Venue: Principality Stadium Date: Saturday, 2 December Kick-off: 14:30 GMT Coverage: Watch live on BBC One, Connected TVs, online and BBC Sport app; listen on BBC Radio 5 live, Radio Wales and Radio Cymru; text commentary on BBC Sport website.

Wales face a potential tight-head prop crisis when they host South Africa in their final autumn Test on Saturday, 2 December at the Principality Stadium.

The game in Cardiff is being played outside World Rugby's autumn Tests window so clubs in England are not obliged to release players to Wales.

Tomas Francis will be back with Exeter, while Scarlets' Samson Lee has been troubled by an Achilles injury.

Scott Andrews' status is unclear as he is on loan at Bath from Cardiff Blues.

That could leave 21-year-old Dragons prop Leon Brown as the only Wales tight-head from the four who have been in the squad this autumn.

Owen Williams and Tomas Francis expect to be with their English clubs when Wales face South Africa

The sport's rules state a specialist tight-head must be on the bench for safety reasons.

Brown was at the centre of controversy in Wales' 18 November win against Georgia.

He was unable to re-enter the fray for a late scrum after Francis had been sin-binned because of cramp in his calf muscles.

Francis' Exeter will be hosting Bath as Wales take on the Springboks.

After playing in Wales' 33-18 defeat by New Zealand, Francis told BBC Sport Wales: "Sadly I'm not here next week, but hopefully the boys can finish with a bang."

Wales will also be without centre Owen Williams against the Springboks, as Gloucester host London Irish in the Aviva Premiership on the same day.

"I'm going back to Gloucester. I knew this before playing against New Zealand," said former Scarlets and Leicester player Williams.

Bath fly-half Rhys Priestland could also be unavailable to face the Springboks.

Leon Brown made his Wales debut in their defeat by Australia at the start of their 2017 autumn Tests campaign

During the autumn Wales have lost to both the All Blacks and Australia while narrowly beating Georgia, and will be looking to sign off on a high by claiming the scalp of South Africa.

The Welsh Rugby Union says it "will be updating on injury and fitness ahead of the Test when the squad meet back up tomorrow [Monday]".

Exeter confirmed that Francis would be playing for them as the South Africa game falls outside World Rugby's regulation window, while Bath have also been asked to comment.

Wales' English-based players

Forwards: Tomas Francis (Exeter), Scott Andrews (Cardiff Blues, on-loan at Bath), Taulupe Faletau (Bath).

Backs: Rhys Priestland (Bath), Owen Williams (Gloucester), Jamie Roberts (Harlequins), Liam Williams (Saracens).