Scotland 53-24 Australia: Peter Horne bullish about Six Nations

Scotland centre Peter Horne says the team's displays in the Autumn Tests mean they have to be taken "seriously" in the Six Nations

Centre Peter Horne believes nobody will underestimate Scotland's threat after their 53-24 obliteration of Australia.

The Scots produced a display of ruthless attacking ambition to dismantle the Wallabies, who played the second half with 14 men following the red card of Sekope Kepu.

Horne says the team are now relishing the prospect of the Six Nations, which kicks off in just under 10 weeks.

"Everyone has got to take us seriously now," Horne said.

"We've laid down another marker. It's great. We showed we weren't just a flash in the pan last week running somebody close. We've come out and produced the goods.

"We want to make this place a fortress going into the Six Nations.

"As soon as the whistle went last week against the All Blacks we just wanted to play them again the next day. That's certainly the feeling in the camp. We want to take on the best in the world and test ourselves."

Scotland captain John Barclay scored his side's sixth try against Australia at Murrayfield

After going so close to a maiden Test win over New Zealand last weekend, many wondered if Gregor Townsend's men could rouse themselves again to overcome a Wallabies side ranked third in the world.

They did that and more. They ran in eight tries to register their record win against Australia, the first time they have scored 50 points against any Southern Hemisphere opposition.

"The boys are really chuffed," the Glasgow Warriors back continued. "We knew it was going to be a tough game.

"Everyone thought it would be tough to bounce back after coming so close last week. We were really down after the game, a game we should have won.

"We came out firing. We know how good the Aussies are, especially in the first 20 minutes. They always come out the blocks quick and I thought if anything we started better than them. It was great and that just set the tone.

"Thankfully we got a great win and everybody is just delighted. We're buzzing."

Scotland winger Byron McGuigan scored twice against Australia on his first start for his country

Wallabies captain Michael Hooper believes his side were guilty of switching off at various points during the match. However, he conceded the Scots had just been too good for his team.

"I thought they were class tonight," Hooper said. "They won the scrap on the ground, turning a few of our mistakes into tries.

"They found space really well when we were a man down. I thought they made the best of the game. The took their opportunities well.

"They're always a very difficult challenge. I've never had an easy game against Scotland. I think that would be reflected in the results."