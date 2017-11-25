England women complete a 3-0 series whitewash of Canada with a 69-19 victory in the final Test

England finish the year as the number-two ranked side behind New Zealand

Old Mutual Wealth Series England 69 (38) Tries: Packer, Dow (3), Breach (5), Penalty try, Kildunne Cons: Daley-Mclean (6) Canada 19 (7) Tries: De Merchant, Buisa, Penalty try Con: Miller

England's women ran in 11 tries as they beat Canada 69-19 in the final Test at Twickenham to complete a 3-0 series whitewash.

Five tries from Jess Breach and a hat-trick from Abbie Dow helped the Red Roses to a thumping victory.

After a 79-5 win in the first Test, England then beat Canada 49-12 to secure the series with a Test to spare.

And the world number two side finished with a flourish, running in 32 tries in total against fourth-ranked Canada.

"We knew Canada would come out strong in the final game and I really wanted the team to put in a more complete performance," said England head coach Simon Middleton.

"We had a great start, maybe lost our way a little bit at the start of the second half, but overall we are absolutely thrilled with what the team delivered today.

"It's been a great introduction to international rugby for the new players, they have been outstanding. We have maximised the opportunity we had in this series and you can't ask for more than that."

England dominate final Test

Harlequins wing Jess Breach scored six tries on her England debut in the first Test

England were ahead in the seventh minute when Marlie Packer dotted down from a driving maul and Dow gathered Katy Daley-Mclean's grubber kick for her first of the evening.

Breach crossed from a burst of pace around the outside, before Canada responded as Olivia De Merchant powered over from close range.

Dow's second and third came out wide before Breach's second gave England a 38-7 half-time lead.

Canada's Pamphinette Buisa got the first score of the second half but England responded through a penalty try as they were driving over the line.

The North Americans got their own penalty try following a high tackle, but Breach secured her hat-trick before a run from inside her own half got her fourth, and another line break from the halfway line took her tally to five - her 11th try in just two caps.

Ellie Kildunne, the youngest member of the squad at 18, completed the scoring when she collected another Daley-Mclean kick through.

One loss in the calendar year

England completed a Women's Six Nations Grand Slam with victory over Ireland in March

Middleton handed 10 players their first caps over the course of the three-Test series.

Breach, Dow, Caity Mattinson, Ellie Kildunne, Zoe Harrison, Shaunagh Brown, Hannah Botterman Catherine O'Donnell, Jo Brown and Lagi Tuima were the new faces representing their country.

And the three wins over Canada cap an impressive 2017 for Middleton's side, who have only lost once during the calendar year.

After winning a Grand Slam in the Six Nations, England then went to New Zealand and beat Australia, Canada and the Black Ferns to secure the Women's Rugby Super Series title, as well as the number one ranking in the world.

At the Women's Rugby World Cup in Ireland they were beaten by New Zealand in an enthralling final in Belfast as they surrendered their title.

However, the team responded in this Old Mutual Wealth Series to end the year on a high.

England: Danielle Waterman, Abigail Dow, Lagi Tuima, Rachel Burford, Jess Breach, Katy Daley-Maclean, Leanne Riley, Vickii Cornborough, Amy Cokayne, Heather Kerr, Abbie Scott, Poppy Cleall, Rowena Burnfield, Marlie Packer, Sarah Hunter (c).

Replacements: Lark Davis, Rochelle Clark, Justine Lucas, Catherine O'Donnell, Izzy Noel-Smith, Caity Mattinson, Zoe Harrison, Ellie Kildunne.

Canada Brianna Miller, Paige Farries, Dria Bennett, Emily Belchos, Emmanuela Jada, Anais Holly, Justine Pelletier; Brittany Kassil, Emily Tuttosi, Olivia De Merchant, Tyson Beukeboom, Laura Russell (c), Janna Slevinsky, Sara Svoboda, Pamphinette Buisa.

Replacements: Emily Barber, Alexandra Ellis, Veronica Harrigan, McKinley Hunt, Emilie Nicholl, Courtney Holtkamp, Jess Neilson, Sam Alli.