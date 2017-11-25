BBC Sport - England 48-14 Samoa: England run in seven tries as they cruise past Samoa - highlights

England run in seven tries against Samoa - highlights

Watch all the tries as England make it three wins out of three this autumn with another late flurry against Samoa at Twickenham.

