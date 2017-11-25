BBC Sport - Scotland 52-24 New Zealand: Watch highlights as Scotland complete record win
Scotland demolish Australia for record win - highlights
Watch all the tries as Scotland score a record 52-24 win against 14-man Australia at Murrayfield.
Match Report: Scotland 52-24 Australia
