BBC Sport - Scotland 52-24 New Zealand: Watch highlights as Scotland complete record win

Scotland demolish Australia for record win - highlights

Watch all the tries as Scotland score a record 52-24 win against 14-man Australia at Murrayfield.

Match Report: Scotland 52-24 Australia

