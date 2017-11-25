Scotland 53-24 Australia: Gregor Townsend delighted by rampant Scots

Head coach Gregor Townsend, left, and captain John Barclay propelled Scotland to a record win over Australia

Gregor Townsend hailed the depth and resilience of his Scotland team, who overcame the loss of Stuart Hogg to thump 14-man Australia 53-24.

Hogg, Scotland's play-making full-back, was injured in the warm-up.

But the rampant Scots ran in eight tries to earn a record victory over the Wallabies, who had prop Sekope Kepu sent off on the stroke of half-time.

"It's an amazing result, to score so many points against the number-three team in the world," Townsend said.

"Obviously you have to take into account the red card. They were playing well at the beginning of the game, and came back at the start of the second half, but we just kept that mindset of wanting to play and working very hard and it got its rewards."

The Scots' points tally and margin of victory eclipsed the previous benchmarks in this fixture, with Hogg's replacement, Byron McGuigan, touching down twice on his first Test start.

The emphatic triumph brought down the curtain on Scotland's trio of autumn Tests, following a breathless win over Samoa and a narrow defeat by world champions New Zealand last weekend.

Head coach Townsend, who has now overseen home and away victories over Australia, says his players' ability to overcome the pre-match loss of Hogg proved their character.

"It probably says two things - we've got good depth just now, Byron McGuigan was outstanding on his first start, and it also says this team are resilient," Townsend told BBC Sport.

"They showed that last week against New Zealand when they were dealing with injuries, and dealing with something just before kick-off didn't knock them off their stride.

"It wasn't perfect, the more the game became unstructured suited us and the fact we had a one-man advantage."

Captain John Barclay, who scored one of six tries in Scotland's second-half blitz, praised his side for following a compelling performance against the All Blacks with another impressive display on Saturday.

"We had to park [the defeat by New Zealand] pretty fast, but we spoke about [how] it's easy to do a one-off performance," he said.

"You look at the All Blacks, that's why they're best team in the world. They can do that week in, week out, year in, year out. We've got to back up performances.

"Today was just one more game. We played well today and we got the rewards."