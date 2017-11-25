Autumn international: Ireland 28-19 Argentina

Ireland full-back Rob Kearney is tackled by Emiliano Boffelli and Agustin Creevy

Autumn internationals Ireland (13) 28 Tries: Stockdale 2, Stander Cons: Sexton 2 Pens: Sexton 3 Argentina (0) 19 Tries: Tuculet, Leguizamon, Moyano Cons: Sanchez 2

Jacob Stockdale scored two tries as Ireland completed a clean sweep of wins in their autumn series by beating Argentina 28-12 at the Aviva Stadium.

CJ Stander also crossed to help his side to a hard-earned seventh win in a row after a bruising Dublin encounter.

Ireland led 13-0 at half-time but Joaquin Tuculet, Juan Manuel Leguizamon and Ramiro Moyano scored after the break for the much improved visitors.

Argentina have now failed to win in eight attempts on Irish soil.

The Argentines, who lie 10th in the IRB rankings, have lost 17 Tests in succession to teams ranked above them but put in a spirited performance in a predictably physical contest.

Ireland began their autumn internationals with a record-breaking demolition of South Africa, then a more inexperienced experimental line-up saw off Fiji last week.

The last meeting of the sides saw Ireland lose 43-20 at the quarter-final stage of the 2015 World Cup in Cardiff, since when Argentina have won just eight of their 27 matches compared to Ireland's 15 victories from 23 fixtures.

More to follow.

Ireland: Kearney; Byrne, Farrell, Aki, Stockdale; Sexton, Murray; Healy, Best (capt), Furlong; James Ryan, Henderson; O'Mahony, O'Brien, Stander

Replacements: Tracy, Kilcoyne, John Ryan, Toner, Ruddock, L McGrath, Keatley, Conway.

Argentina: Tuculet; Moyano, Moroni, Gonzalez, Boffelli; Sanchez, Landajo; Garcia Botta, Creevy (capt), Tetaz Chaparro; Alemanno, Lavanini; Matera, Kremer, Lezana

Replacements: Montoya, Noguera, Pieretto, Petti, Leguizamon, Bertranou, De La Fuente, Cancelliere.