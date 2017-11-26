Pro14: Zebre 19-36 Munster

Former Racing scrum-half James Hart scored a try on his first start for Munster

Guinness Pro14: Zebre v Munster Zebre (14) 19 Tries: Bisegni, Sarto, Venditti Cons: Palazzani 2 Munster (17) 36 Tries: Scannell, Hart, Wootton 2, Nash Cons: Hanrahan 4 Pen: Hanrahan

Two second-half tries by winger Alex Wootton saw Munster chalk up a bonus-point win away to Zebre in the Pro14.

Having led 17-0 after touchdowns by Rory Scannell and James Hart, the visitors were pegged back to just a three-point advantage by half-time.

But Wootton's quick fire scores settled it for the visitors who added a fifth try in stoppage-time by Calvin Nash

One-from-bottom Zebre's tries were scored by Giulio Bisegni, Jacopo Sarto and Giovanbattista Venditti.

Munster's new head coach Johann van Graan was in Parma for the match, although the former Springboks forward coach does not officially take up the post until Monday.

Former Ireland hooker Jerry Flannery remained in temporary charge for Sunday's match and witnessed his men ease into a 17-point lead inside 25 minutes.

Fly-half JJ Hanrahan landed one of three penalty attempts and then converted the tries by centre Scannell and scrum-half Hart.

Scannell broke through after patient Munster pressure and then third-choice number nine Hart, making his first start for the province, got the ball onto the line for the second try.

However, Munster were to pay for some indiscipline and Zebre hauled themselves right back into contention.

After number eight Copeland was sent to the bin on 31 minutes, Zebre capitalised through Bisegni's try, converted by scrum-half Guglielmo Palazzani.

Munster were then briefly down to 13 men as Sam Arnold got a yellow card and, during that spell, flanker Sarto got over in the corner and Palazzani's conversion left the hosts just 17-14 behind.

In the 52nd minute Macclesfield man Wootton scored Munster's third try on the right, and soon touched down again in the left corner as the visitors re-established control.

Italy winger Venditti snapped up Zebre's third try but Munster had the final say through replacement Nash's stoppage-time try touchdown.