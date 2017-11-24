BBC Sport - Robin McBryde explains how Delme Thomas helped Wales prepare for All Blacks

Delme Thomas' words of wisdom for Wales

Delme Thomas, who captained Llanelli to victory over New Zealand in 1972, joined the Wales camp this week to give a motivational talk to the class of 2017 as they prepare to play the All Blacks on Saturday.

Wales have not beaten the All Blacks since 1953 and forwards coach Robin McBryde hopes the team will benefit from Thomas' "wise words".

Thomas also played in three of the four Test matches when the British and Irish Lions beat New Zealand in their 1971 series.

