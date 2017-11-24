Scotland v Australia: John Barclay - 'It always comes down to the wire'

John Barclay does not understand some recent criticism of Saturday's opponents Australia

Autumn internationals: Scotland v Australia Date: Saturday, 25 November Venue: Murrayfield Stadium, Edinburgh Kick-off: 14:30 GMT

Scotland captain John Barclay expects Saturday's final autumn Test with Australia at Murrayfield to be another "tight" encounter.

In their past six meetings, no team has won by more than six points, with both countries securing three wins apiece.

"I think there have been fine margins in all the games," said Barclay, 31, who will win his 66th cap on Saturday.

"It's always come down to the wire. It's always exciting for players and fans alike."

Barclay believes the type of rugby the visitors play is particularly exciting to watch and lends itself to an open style of play.

Scotland suffered a devastating last-minute loss to the Wallabies in their 2015 World Cup quarter-final, and another one-point defeat at Murrayfield a year ago, but hit back to record a memorable tour win down under last summer.

Scotland v Australia - last six meetings Jun 2017: Australia 19-24 Scotland Nov 2013: Scotland 15-21 Australia Nov 2016: Scotland 22-23 Australia Jun 2012: Australia 6-9 Scotland Oct 2015: Australia 35-34 Scotland (RWC) Nov 2009: Scotland 9-8 Australia

"When we have played against them in the last couple of years they have been tight games," Barclay explained.

"They are certainly very physical games, very fast games and yes, we have been fairly evenly matched.

"They play as good, if not a better, style of attacking play than New Zealand. They play a very fast game and get very clean ball at the breakdown. They have some quality players and have some good ball carriers in the forwards and have handy, skilful backs.

"Like any game we will try and slow down their momentum a little bit and try and stifle some of their creativity."

With one narrow victory over Samoa and one narrow defeat by the All Blacks in their opening two autumn internationals, Scotland are looking to close out the year with a victory.

Back-row Barclay insists the Australian players who take to the Murrayfield pitch on Saturday are some of the world's elite and does not understand some recent criticism of the Wallabies.

"They have got some of the best players in the world," Barclay added. "I just disagree with the view some people have who say they were on a decline.

"I think they have always been one of the best teams. It's maybe just the nature of the beast with the media and social media that being one of the best teams in the world in such a big sport, they are always going to be under pressure from the media."