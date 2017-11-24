England v Canada: Jess Breach back for England as Lagi Tuima makes first start

Centre Lagi Tuima (right) makes her first start at the age of 19 on Saturday at Twickenham

Harlequins wing Jess Breach returns to the England women's starting XV for Saturday's final Test with Canada.

The 20-year-old, who became the first England player to score six tries on debut in the first Test, was injured during the warm-up for the second Test.

Breach is one of nine changes to the side that beat Canada in their second match on Tuesday night, to win the three Test series with a game in hand.

Lagi Tuima, 19, will make her first start at outside centre at Twickenham.

The Bristol back won her first cap off the bench on Tuesday.

Danielle Waterman returns at full-back with Rowena Burnfield at blind-side flanker.

Abigail Dow is on the other wing to Breach, while up front Poppy Cleall is called into the second row.

England: Danielle Waterman; Abigail Dow, Lagi Tuima, Rachael Burford, Jess Breach; Katy Daley-Mclean, Leanne Riley; Vickii Cornborough, Amy Cokayne, Heather Kerr, Abbie Scott, Poppy Cleall, Rowena Burnfield, Marlie Packer, Sarah Hunter (capt).

Replacements: Lark Davis, Rochelle Clark, Justine Lucas, Catherine O'Donnell, Izzy Noel-Smith, Caity Mattinson, Zoe Harrison, Ellie Kildunne.