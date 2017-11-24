Autumn Tests: Wales face New Zealand with England, Scotland and Ireland also in action

Ding ding, round four: Hansen and Gatland meet again on Saturday - but the latter is now back in charge of Wales

Wales may not have beaten the All Blacks for 64 years but they head into Saturday's Test in Cardiff with head coach Warren Gatland insisting there is no longer a "fear factor" among his players thanks to the performance of the British and Irish Lions this summer.

Gatland led the Lions to a 1-1 draw in New Zealand and the Cardiff Test will be chapter four of his 2017 rivalry with All Blacks counterpart Steve Hansen - with their record reading a win, a loss and a draw apiece from the three Tests so far this year.

Scotland, who pushed New Zealand so close last weekend, face an Australia side who are the last team to beat the All Blacks.

Buoyant England welcome hard-hitting Samoa, while Ireland tackle Argentina in Dublin.

Both sides missing big names

It is the longest losing run by any Tier One team against a single opponent in Test history

The last time Wales beat New Zealand was 19 December 1953 - six months after the coronation of Queen Elizabeth II.

World champions New Zealand remain the sport's undisputed number one side, but in addition to only drawing the series with the Lions on home soil they have also lost to the Wallabies this year, albeit in the final match of a Bledisloe Cup series they had already wrap up by winning the first two Tests.

They are without a number of important players - captain and number eight Kieran Red is the latest casualty, with a back injury forcing him to pull out on Thursday night - but Wales are also missing big names.

Four of their five Lions who started the last two Tests this summer - Liam Williams, Jonathan Davies, Taulupe Faletau and Sam Warburton - are out injured, but Gatland insisted: "We have got a group of players who have had success, albeit in a different jersey.

"In the past there has been a fear factor of playing them, but familiarity means there isn't that trepidation because players have played against them on a regular basis."

Although Wales have not beaten the world champions since 1953, All Blacks boss Hansen warned: "History is a little bit like a drought.

"Every day you are one [day] closer to it raining, so every year they will be one closer to winning.

"For us, we don't talk about winning and losing, we talk about preparing and having a process that allows us to go out and play well or the best we can."

Are the All Blacks vulnerable?

Media playback is not supported on this device Wales v New Zealand: 'Matavesi asked me to get Sonny Bill's socks' - Biggar

With an injury-depleted side and having suffered three defeats in the past 12 months - they also lost to Ireland in November 2016 - there have been suggestions New Zealand are now vulnerable, but that is a notion dismissed by former Wales captain Martyn Williams.

"I wouldn't say they're vulnerable," he told BBC Radio 5 live's Rugby Show. "They just don't look like the well-oiled machine we've seen over the last couple of years where they basically looked invincible.

"I don't care how strong their squad is and how good a player you've got stepping in, when you're missing Owen Franks, Dane Coles, Brodie Retallick, Jerome Kaino [and Read], you're going to miss them."

But he admitted Scotland's performance last weekend, when they pushed New Zealand all the way before losing 22-17, has given him a "little bit" of optimism about Wales' chances.

"You're not quite sure where this Welsh team is [but] the All Blacks haven't quite hit their straps on this tour so there is definitely optimism in Wales," he said.

Wales made an astonishing double century of tackles as they edged past Georgia last weekend

Can Scotland deliver against Australia?

After their brave performance against New Zealand, Gregor Townsend's Scotland are hoping to carry that form into their bid to secure back-to-back wins against Australia.

Former Scotland captain Rory Lawson told 5 live that the display against the All Blacks was one "that Scotland will now want to be their standard performance - go out and recreate that week on week on week, and you're not going to come out on the wrong end of that many results".

Scotland won 24-19 in Sydney during the summer, but the last time the two met on British soil, Australia ran out 35-34 winners in a controversial encounter at the 2015 World Cup in London.

Townsend makes five changes, with Simon Berghan, Grant Gilchrist, Peter Horne, Sean Maitland and Ryan Wilson all coming into the side.

Australia - whose defeat by England was their first in eight matches - have hooker Stephen Moore starting in what will be his 129th and final Test before retiring.

Gregor Townsend's Scotland are sixth in the world rankings, three places behind in-form Australia

England ring changes as George starts v Samoa

With the World Cup in mind and 21 wins in 22 matches, England head coach Eddie Jones has made a number of changes for the Test against the hard-hitting but out-of-form Samoans.

"It's an opportunity to increase the depth of the squad," the Australian told BBC Sport.

The headline news is that, for the first time in Jones' reign, captain Dylan Hartley starts on the bench.

That means Jamie George - who was the first-choice hooker for the Lions this summer while Hartley did not even make the tour - gets to end an unwelcome run of 19 consecutive appearances as a replacement - a world record.

Number eight Sam Simmonds makes his first England start, while Alex Lozowski comes in at inside centre as Owen Farrell is rested - with fellow Lion Anthony Watson also given a weekend off.

Up front, Bath's Charlie Ewels starts in the second row alongside Joe Launchbury - Maro Itoje is at six - while hugely-promising lock Nick Isiekwe, 19, is on the bench.

Samoa - who have seven England-based players in their stating line-up - have traditionally punched well above their weight but a run of six straight defeats and just two wins in their last 15 games has seen them slump to 16th in the world rankings.

The visitors are renowned for their physicality but England defence coach Paul Gustard believes the hosts will match them in that department.

"They hit hard but we have guys who hit hard," said the England defence coach. "We've got guys who can stop people in their tracks is well."

Byrne to make debut for Ireland

Ireland face Argentina for the first time since the Pumas beat them 43-20 in the quarter-finals of the 2015 World Cup.

Since then Argentina have fallen away - they have won just two Tests this year - while Ireland have continued to improve, but home coach Joe Schmidt is still expecting a "challenging day".

"They have a host of threats out there," said Schmidt, who dismissed suggestions it was a grudge match after the World Cup disappointment.

"If we are looking back two years ago, how can we look forward? There is a real danger in looking too far back," he said.

The Kiwi hands wing Adam Byrne his debut while Chris Farrell replaces injured Lion Robbie Henshaw at centre.