Pro14: Ospreys v Glasgow (Sun)

Wales international Paul James (r) will lead Ospreys v Glasgow

Pro14: Ospreys v Glasgow Venue: Liberty Stadium, Swansea Date: Sunday 26 November Kick-off: 13:00 GMT Coverage: score updates on BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru & BBC Sport website and BBC Sport app. Highlights on Scrum V Sunday,

Prop Paul James leads bottom-placed Ospreys for the visit of Pro14 Conference A leaders Glasgow on Sunday.

Ospreys are without 10 internationals, but field six Wales players and have another four on the bench.

Unbeaten Glasgow are missing 14 players on international duty and include two debutants in their starting XV with another three among the replacements.

Italian cap Samuela Vunisa starts at number eight with lock Kiran McDonald playing his first competitive match.

Siua Halanukonuka, Hamilton Burr and Kaleem Barreto could make their first Glasgow appearances off a bench which also includes George Turner and Lee Jones, who were involved in Scotland's autumn internationals against Samoa and New Zealand.

British and Irish Lion James Hook is among the Ospreys replacements, with the Welsh region looking to get their season back on track after six defeats in their opening eight league matches.

Dirksen's return

Wing Hanno Dirksen makes returns after nine months out with injury.

"We know that we have to start climbing the table and to do that, we have to start turning those 50, 60 minute performances into a full 80," said Ospreys head coach Steve Tandy.

"There are 13 games to go and the new conference structure means that there is absolutely everything to play for with a play-off spot just two wins away from us."

Glasgow Warriors Head Coach Dave Rennie said: "It's great to get back to the Pro14 after a couple of weeks to refine our game and mentally refresh.

"It's an exciting time for a number of men who will make their Warriors debuts against Ospreys."

Ospreys: Dan Evans; Hanno Dirksen, Joe Thomas, Ashley Beck, Jeff Hassler; Sam Davies, Tom Habberfield; Paul James (capt), Sam Parry, Dmitri Arhip, Lloyd Ashley, Bradley Davies, Olly Cracknell, Guy Mercer, James King.

Replacements: Scott Baldwin, Gareth Thomas, Ma'afu Fia, Rob McCusker, Will Jones, Reuben Morgan-Williams, James Hook, Dafydd Howells.

Glasgow: Ruaridh Jackson; Lelia Masaga, Nick Grigg, Sam Johnson, Leonardo Sarto; Adam Hastings, George Horne; Alex Allan, Pat MacArthur, D'Arcy Rae, Kiran McDonald, Scott Cummings, Callum Gibbins (capt), Matt Smith, Samuela Vunisa.

Replacements: George Turner, Ryan Grant, Siua Halanukonuka, Hamilton Burr, Lewis Wynne, Kaleem Barreto, Brandon Thomson, Lee Jones.

Referee: Ian Davies (WRU)

Assistant referees: Gareth John (WRU), Elgan Williams (WRU)