BBC Sport - Wales v New Zealand: 'Matavesi asked me to get Sonny Bill's socks' - Biggar
'Matavesi asked me to get Sonny Bill's socks'
- From the section Welsh Rugby
Wales fly-half Dan Biggar knows how big a game it is to face New Zealand - even players want All Blacks' kit items.
Biggar tells BBC Sport Wales' Gareth Rhys Owen that one example is former Ospreys team-mate Josh Matavesi, Newcastle's Fiji centre, wants him to ask New Zealand's Sonny Bill Williams for his socks.
Biggar and his Wales team-mates host New Zealand in Cardiff on Saturday, 25 November hoping for a first win against them since 1953.
