Pro14: Leinster v Dragons (Fri)

Jordi Murphy goes straight back into the Leinster side after starting for Ireland against Fiji last Saturday.

Isa Nacewa has returned from a two-month injury absence to captain Leinster for the visit of Dragons.

Nacewa, who damaged his calf during the defeat by the Cheetahs in September, will start on the wing at the RDS.

Head coach Leo Cullen has been able to recall Jordi Murphy, Andrew Porter and Jack Conan after the trio were involved in Ireland's win over Fiji.

Hooker Ellis Shipp, 20, will make his first start for Dragons with a further two uncapped players on the bench.

Shipp is joined in the front-row by Lloyd Fairbrother and loosehead prop Sam Hobbs, who will make his first start of the season.

Uncapped backs Dan Babos and Connor Edwards are both set to make their Pro14 debuts after being named on the bench as Dragons look to end a three match losing streak in the league.

Dragons head coach Bernard Jackman played for Leinster for five seasons.

Following the three-week international break, Leinster will be targeting second place in Conference B with a win in Dublin.

Jordi Murphy's inclusion at openside flanker comes just six days after he started in the same role for Ireland against Fiji while Conan and Porter are selected on the bench.

Joining Murphy in the Leinster back row is namesake Josh Murphy, who will make his first start for the province after making his debut in the loss to Glasgow Warriors on 3 November.

On the Leinster bench, Conor O'Brien is in line to make his first appearance at the RDS, while hooker Richardt Strauss will win his 150th cap if he is introduced.

Leinster: Larmour; McFadden, O'Loughlin, Reid, Nacewa (capt); R. Byrne, Gibson-Park; E. Byrne, Cronin, Bent; Molony, Fardy; Josh Murphy, Jordi Murphy, Deegan. Replacements: Strauss, Dooley, Porter, Nagle, Conan, McCarthy, Marsh, O'Brien.

Dragons: O'Brien; Rosser, Warren, Dixon, Hewitt; Henson, Pretorius; Hobbs, Shipp, Fairbrother; Davies, Screech; Wainwright, Griffiths, Benjamin. Replacements: Ellis, Garrett, Harris, Landman, Roach, Babos, Robson, Edwards.