Scotland v Australia: Grant Gilchrist ready to reignite Test career

Gilchrist impressed as he won his 17th cap, as a replacement against New Zealand

Autumn internationals: Scotland v Australia Date: Saturday, 25 November Venue: Murrayfield Stadium, Edinburgh Kick-off: 14:30 GMT Coverage: Live on BBC One Scotland, BBC Radio Scotland and BBC Sport website

Scotland lock Grant Gilchrist intends to reignite his injury-interrupted Test career against Australia on Saturday.

The Edinburgh second-row, 27, has played in only 16 of Scotland's 52 Tests since his debut in March 2013.

He twice led his country in 2014 and was named captain that autumn, but the first of two broken arms, and then a groin problem, hampered his progress.

"Over the last two seasons, I've probably been gradually getting back to my best," Gilchrist said.

"I think I'm playing as good as I have ever played right now, regardless of injuries.

"I take confidence from that and go out and play. I don't think a lot about the past really - there is enough going on right now.

"I'll concentrate on the big task at hand this weekend and make sure that my performance is up there.

"There is no better feeling than starting for Scotland. I am just really excited to make sure that I play my game out there and do my bit for the team on Saturday."

Brothers Jonny and Richie Gray have been Scotland's regular second-row partnership in recent years, but the elder Gray's back injury allowed Ben Toolis to shine in summer-tour wins over Italy and Australia.

Toolis also started the first two autumn Tests against Samoa and New Zealand but finds himself demoted to the bench against the Wallabies to accommodate his Edinburgh team-mate.

"There is a lot of competition across the board, there is a lot a second rows, which we know, there is depth in that position, so it's a real challenge," Gilchrist acknowledged.

"You have to perform consistently well for a long time and hopefully take your chances.

"I am delighted that I am getting my chance this weekend and I intend to take it.

"We have spoken all week about it being just as big a challenge as last weekend.

"They are a much improved side from the team that we beat and they played really well in the summer, so the task is pretty much what it was last week.

"We are playing one of the best sides in the world at home, which is something that we are relishing, but we know where the challenge lies as well."