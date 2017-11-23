Ireland v Argentina: Byrne handed debut as injured Henshaw is ruled out

Joe Schmidt gave Adam Byrne his Leinster debut four years ago

Autumn internationals: Ireland v Argentina Venue: Aviva Stadium, Dublin Date: Saturday, 25 November Kick-off: 17:30 GMT Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Radio Ulster and online, plus live text commentary on the BBC Sport website

Leinster wing Adam Byrne will make his Ireland debut against Argentina on Saturday while Robbie Henshaw has been ruled out by a hamstring injury.

Byrne's inclusion is among three changes from the 38-3 win over South Africa two weeks ago which came before the much-changed Irish edged out Fiji.

The new cap replaces Munster's Andrew Conway while Henshaw's absence means that Chris Farrell is named at centre.

The other change from the South Africa game see James Ryan in for Devin Toner.

Leinster lock Ryan will partner Iain Henderson in the second row as Toner is named on the bench.

Munster's Chris Farrell made his Ireland debut against Fiji last weekend

Henshaw 'could have been involved at a push'

Ulster-born Munster centre Farrell will earn his second cap after making his debut against Fiji a week ago.

His selection means Ireland's centre partnership only have two caps between them with Bundee Aki having made his debut against the Springboks.

Schmidt revealed that Henshaw wasn't considered for selection after missing training on Thursday.

"He's got a slight hamstring strain," said Schmidt.

"I think at a push he could potentially have been involved. But it should see him fine for what's coming up [with Leinster], he's got a busy period coming up.

"Chris acquitted himself pretty well last week, got better as the game went on, and it's another opportunity for him."

Leinster's Byrne was handed his provincial debut as a 19-year-old by Schmidt, but has since had two broken legs.

But now the 23-year-old has been handed the chance to step up, and boss Schmidt will be hoping his top-line pace can add extra zip to Ireland's backline.

Ireland: Kearney; Byrne, Farrell, Aki, Stockdale; Sexton, Murray; Healy, Best (capt), Furlong; James Ryan, Henderson; O'Mahony, O'Brien, Stander

Replacements: Tracy, Kilcoyne, John Ryan, Toner, Ruddock, L McGrath, Keatley, Conway.