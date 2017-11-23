Pro14: Ulster v Benetton (Fri)

Aaron Hall will make his Ulster debut against Benetton at Kingspan Stadium

Ulster hand a debut to Ballynahinch flanker Aaron Hall for Friday's Pro14 home game against Benetton.

Hall, 19, is one of three Ulster Academy players set to play their first game for the province with Matthew Dalton and Greg Jones on the bench.

Les Kiss has picked a strong backline with Charles Piutau, Tommy Bowe, Craig Gilroy and Christian Lealiifano named.

Skipper Lealiifano is selected at centre with Peter Nelson named in the half-backs alongside John Cooney.

Tighthead prop Ross Kane will make his first start of the season, with Callum Black and John Andrew joining him in the front row.

Kieran Treadwell, who featured in Ireland's win over Fiji last week, returns to the second row alongside Alan O'Connor.

Another Academy player Nick Timoney joins Hall and Clive Ross in the back row.

South African prop Schalk van der Merwe is set to make his Ulster debut after being named on a bench which also includes Andrew Trimble and Rob Herring, who made his first Ireland start against Fiji.

The beginning to van der Merwe's Ulster career was delayed by shoulder surgery.

Another replacement Paul Marshall will become only the fifth player to reach 200 Ulster appearances if he is introduced against the Italians.

Benetton will be severely under-strength for Friday's contest with 16 of their players named in the Italy squad for their game against South Africa.

Ulster: Piutau; Bowe, Ludik, Lealiifano, Gilroy; Nelson, Cooney; Black, Andrew, Kane; Treadwell, O'Connor; Ross, Hall, Timoney. Replacements: Herring, van der Merwe, Warwick, Dalton, Jones, P Marshall, Cave, Trimble.