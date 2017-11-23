Pro14: Cheetahs v Edinburgh - Duhan van der Merwe to make debut

Van der Merwe, who arrived from French club Montpellier, played for South Africa at Under-20 level

Pro14: Cheetahs v Edinburgh Venue: Toyota Stadium, Bloemfontein Date: Friday, 24 November Kick-off: 17:30 GMT Coverage: Watch live on BBC Alba; updates on Radio Scotland, report on BBC Sport website

South African-born wing Duhan van der Merwe will makes his competitive debut for Edinburgh on 'home' soil in Friday's Pro14 match with the Cheetahs.

Van der Merwe starts on the left wing in a side showing seven changes after the win over Ospreys three weeks ago.

Chris Dean and Sam Hidalgo-Clyne also come into the backline.

Prop Murray McCallum, making his first start of the season, lock Anton Besler, flanker Lewis Carmichael and number eight Viliame Mata start up front.

Luke Crosbie switches from blind-side to open-side for the match at altitude in Bloemfontein, where Glasgow won 29-26 last month.

Another South African back, Jaco van der Walt - who can play fly-half or full-back - could also make his debut off the bench, along with lock Callum Hunter-Hill.

Edinburgh have two successive Pro12 matches in South Africa. They also play the Southern Kings a week on Friday, 1 December.

Cheetahs: TBC

Edinburgh: Kinghorn, Fife, Johnstone, Dean, Van der Merwe; Tovey, Hidalgo-Clyne; Rizzo, Cochrane, McCallum, Bresler McKenzie (capt), Carmichael, Crosbie, Mata.

Replacements: Fenton, Sutherland, K Bryce, Hunter-Hill, Bradbury, Fowles, Van der Walt, Rasolea.