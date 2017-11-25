Autumn international: England 48-14 Samoa

Elliot Daly scored the first of England's four tries against Australia a week ago

Autumn Test England (22) 48 Tries: Brown, Lozowski, Ewels, Daly 2, Slade, Rokoduguni Cons: Ford 5 Pens: Ford Samoa (7) 14 Tries: Faasalele, Vui Cons: Nanai-Williams 2

England made it three wins out of three this autumn with another late flurry of tries against Samoa.

Full-back Mike Brown and centre Alex Lozowski went over early on for the hosts with Piula Faasalele replying for the visitors at Twickenham.

Charlie Ewels added England's third try but attacks frequently stalled because of errors and breakdown infringements.

But Elliot Daly (two), Henry Slade and Semesa Rokoduguni crossed in the second half with Chris Vui scoring for Samoa.

Stuttering England finish strongly again

Eddie Jones' side scored three tries in the final eight minutes of last Saturday's 30-6 victory over Australia to make the scoreline look comfortable after a highly competitive contest.

While the final result was never in doubt against Samoa, the late scores did again add a flattering gloss to a performance Jones described as "middling".

Leading 22-7 at the break, England went scoreless in the third quarter as the handling errors mounted and Samoa began to get on top at the breakdown, with the hosts penalised twice within two minutes for not releasing when in attacking positions.

Daly cut inside off the left wing from George Ford's popped pass just after the hour mark to get the scoreboard moving again and the gaps in the Samoan defence began to open up when Faasalele was sin-binned for going off his feet.

Slade strolled over from replacement scrum-half Ben Youngs' fizzing flat pass while Daly again jinked inside from the wing for his second score, leaving five men grasping at thin air as he swivelled his hips and sprinted clear.

Rokoduguni brought up England's largest total in eight internationals against Samoa with his side's seventh try after the clock ticked past 80 minutes.

Before the fast finish, a swift start

Alex Lozowski's previous international appearances were in Argentina this summer

While relentless rain made handling difficult against Australia a week ago, the crisp and clear conditions on Saturday made it a perfect stage for running rugby and England had begun on the front foot.

Centre pairing Lozowski and Slade linked up within 30 seconds to punch a hole in the Samoan midfield and get into the 22. After the ball was recycled, Maro Itoje picked up at the breakdown and set up Brown - returning after missing the Australia game with a concussion - with the score confirmed after the TMO checked a possible Danny Care knock-on.

Samoan fly-half Tim Nanai-Williams had a difficult first half and when he dropped a routine high ball, hooker Jamie George - making his first start in his 20th international appearance - sent Lozowski over.

England second row Charlie Ewels made a similar error at the restart and although Sale flanker TJ Ioane was held up, Faasalele was able to burrow over under the posts in the next attack.

Following a Ford penalty which stretched the lead to 15-7, Ewels atoned with a try of his own with the impressive George - chosen ahead of usual captain Dylan Hartley - again the provider.

The hosts created plenty of good positions but seven first-half handling errors meant they were not always able to capitalise.

Another mistake meant England spurned seven points early in the second period. Mike Brown's break up the middle created a two-on-one but Lozowski's flicked pass was just a tad too far behind Care who could not collect when he would have been able to run in unopposed.

What's next?

It's back to club rugby for now with England's defence of the Six Nations starting in Rome against Italy on Sunday, 4 February.

Line-ups

England: Brown; May, Slade, Lozowski, Daly; Ford, Care; Genge, George, Cole; Launchbury, Ewels; Itoje, Robshaw (C), Simmonds

Replacements: Hartley, Marler, Williams, Isiekwe, Lawes, Youngs, Francis, Rokoduguni.

Samoa: Tuala, Perez, Fonotia, Leiua, Lemi; Nanai-Williams, Polataivao; Jordan Lay, Matu'u, Brighouse; Tyrell, Vui; Faasalele, Ioane, Lam.

Replacements: Leiataua, Jay Lay, Sasagi, Lemalu, Treviranus, Matavao, Lee-Lo, Taulagi.

Match officials

Referee: Andrew Brace (Ireland)

Touch judges: Nigel Owens (Wales) & Wayne Davies (Wales)

TMO: Simon McDowell (Ireland)