Marty Moore: Wasps prop to join Ulster on two-year deal at end of this season

Les Kiss believes Moore's move to Ulster will boost his chances of an Ireland recall

Ireland prop Marty Moore will move from Wasps to Ulster on a two-year deal at the end of this season.

The ex-Leinster tighthead has not added to his 10 Irish caps since joining Wasps before the 2016-17 season.

Moore, 26, has previously worked with Ulster's director of rugby Les Kiss and the province's head coach Jonno Gibbes.

"I'm looking forward to the challenge of playing for Ulster. It will be brilliant to have the opportunity to work with familiar faces," said Moore.

"I've thoroughly enjoyed my experience at Wasps so far and I've learned a lot from playing in the Premiership against some quality front row combinations."

Gibbes was Leinster's forwards coach during Moore's four years with the Dublin-based side while the prop also worked with Kiss when the Australian was Joe Schmidt's assistant at Ireland.

Kiss described Moore's pending arriving as a "massive boost to our programme".

"Marty is someone that I know well from his time with the national side and he's already proven that he's an international-quality player," added the Ulster boss.

"He's a strong scrum and line-out operator but he also makes positive contributions around the park and that is increasingly important in the modern game."

Kiss added that he expects Moore's arrival at Kingspan Stadium to put himself "back in contention for Ireland selection".

Moore helped Ireland win the 2014 Six Nations after making his debut that Spring against Scotland and was also part of Joe Schmidt's squad when they retained the title a year later.

The prop, who played 58 times for Leinster, has made 34 appearances for Wasps.