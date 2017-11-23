England v Samoa: Dylan Hartley on bench as Sam Simmonds makes first start

Autumn internationals: England v Samoa Venue: Twickenham Date: Saturday, 25 November Kick-off: 15:00 GMT Coverage: Live on BBC Radio 5 live sports extra and online, plus live text commentary on the BBC Sport website

Captain Dylan Hartley has been left out of England's starting XV for the first time under Eddie Jones, for Saturday's match against Samoa at Twickenham.

Hartley drops to the bench as hooker Jamie George get his first start, while flanker Chris Robshaw and fly-half George Ford are named co-captains.

Exeter number eight Sam Simmonds also makes a starting debut for his country.

Owen Farrell has again been rested with Alex Lozowski paired at centre with Henry Slade.

Hartley is joined among the replacements by 19-year-old lock Nick Isiekwe, and back Piers Francis.

More to follow.

Line ups

England: Mike Brown; Jonny May, Henry Slade, Alex Lozowski, Elliot Daly; George Ford, Danny Care; Ellis Genge, Jamie George, Dan Cole , Joe Launchbury, Charlie Ewels; Maro Itoje, Chris Robshaw, Sam Simmonds

Replacements: Dylan Hartley, Joe Marler, Harry Williams, Nick Isiekwe, Courtney Lawes, Ben Youngs, Piers Francis, Semesa Rokoduguni.

Samoa: Ahsee Tuala; Paul Perez, Kieron Fonotia, Alapati Leiua, David Lemi; Tim Nanai-Williams, Dwayne Polataivao; Jordan Lay, Motu Matu'u, Donald Brighouse; Josh Tyrell, Chris Vui (C); Piula Faasalele, TJ Ioane, Jack Lam

Replacements: Manu Leiataua, James Lay, Hisa Sasagi, Faatiga Lemalu, Ofisa Treviranus, Melani Matavao, Rey Lee-Lo, JJ Taulagi