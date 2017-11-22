BBC Sport - Celtic fans in Paris: 'The possibility's there, that's the great thing about football'
Celtic fans in Paris: 'You can always dream'
- From the section Scottish Rugby
Celtic fans are in Paris full of hopes and dreams, but also a heavy dose of realism as they prepare for a Champions League tie with Paris St-Germain.
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired