Scotland start for Sean Maitland among four changes to face Australia

Sean Maitland (right) was called into the Scotland squad this week

Autumn internationals: Scotland v Australia Date: Saturday, 25 November Venue: Murrayfield Stadium, Edinburgh Kick-off: 14:30 GMT Coverage: Live on BBC One Scotland, BBC Radio Scotland and BBC Sport website

Sean Maitland, a late addition to Scotland squad, has been named in the starting line-up to face Australia in one of four changes to the side.

The wing comes into the team along with prop Simon Berghan, second row Grant Gilchrist and number eight Ryan Wilson after the narrow defeat by New Zealand.

Zander Fagerson, Ben Toolis and Cornell du Preez drop to the bench, while wing Lee Jones misses out.

Australia visit on Saturday in the last of Scotland's three autumn Tests.

Maitland was called into the squad on Monday along with Fraser Brown after the pair recovered from injury.

And the Glasgow Warriors hooker is named among the replacements for the match at Murrayfield Stadium.

More to follow.

Scotland team

Hogg, Seymour, H Jones, Dunbar, Maitland, Russell, Price, Marfo, McInally, Berghan, Gilchrist, J Gray, Barclay (capt), Wilson, Watson.

Replacements: Brown, Bhatti, Fagerson, Toolis, Du Preez, Pyrgos, Horne, McGuigan.

Analysis

Colin Gregor, former Scotland Sevens captain: "I think Ben Toolis and Lee Jones will feel very hard done-by.

"When you run New Zealand so close, to be dropped - Lee Jones in out the squad completely - is a real shame.

"He was looking very sharp over the last couple of games, but Sean Maitland is a quality winger that's come in.

"It is definitely a strong-looking squad again."