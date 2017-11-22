BBC Scrum V picks out four of Mike Phillips' best tries for Scarlets as he comes out of retirement to re-join the region on a short-term basis.

The 35-year-old, who won 94 caps for Wales, will play for Scarlets, his first professional side, in matches in South Africa against Southern Kings on Sunday and Cheetahs on 2 December.

Scarlets called upon the former British and Irish Lion as injuries and international call-ups mean they only have one other scrum-half at their disposal.