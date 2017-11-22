BBC Sport - Mike Phillips ready to roll back the years for Scarlets

Four Mike Phillips tries for Scarlets

BBC Scrum V picks out four of Mike Phillips' best tries for Scarlets as he comes out of retirement to re-join the region on a short-term basis.

The 35-year-old, who won 94 caps for Wales, will play for Scarlets, his first professional side, in matches in South Africa against Southern Kings on Sunday and Cheetahs on 2 December.

Scarlets called upon the former British and Irish Lion as injuries and international call-ups mean they only have one other scrum-half at their disposal.

Top videos

Video

Four Mike Phillips tries for Scarlets

Video

Vaughan's guide to surviving the Ashes

  • From the section Cricket
Video

'What the coach did was ridiculous' - Osi & Jason on the worst NFL debut

Video

Parker offers £20,000 and 'gifts' to secure Joshua bout

  • From the section Boxing
Audio

The Ashes: Let Battle Commence

  • From the section iPlayer
Video

The Essex football club seeing double

Video

Moeen's England take on Birmingham street cricketers

  • From the section Cricket
Audio

Wigan winger Ryan Colclough on a unique hat-trick

  • From the section iPlayer
Video

Week 11

  • From the section iPlayer
Video

Quick fire questions with England's Amy Cokayne

  • From the section iPlayer
Audio

Lyon's sledging could 'bite him on the backside'

  • From the section iPlayer
Video

Novotna's Wimbledon tears in 1993 turn to joy in 1998

  • From the section Tennis
Video

How did he manage that?! Chelsea loanee scores 35-yard own goal

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Korfball being played

Try Korfball!
Rugbytot running with the ball.

Rugbytots SE Cheshire and Staffordshire Moorlands

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired