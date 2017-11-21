England women 49-12 Canada women: Red Roses seal series win with Test to spare

Rachael Burford crossed twice for England against Canada

Old Mutual Wealth Series England 49 (20) Tries: Kerr, Burford (2), Kildunne (2), Waterman, Botterman, Brown Cons: Reed (2), Harrison Pen: Reed Canada 12 (0) Tries: Slevinsky, Hunt Con: Miller

England women beat Canada 49-12 at The Stoop to secure a series victory with a Test to spare.

After a thumping 79-5 win in the first Test at Allianz Park, England ran in eight tries and stopped the visitors from crossing until the 74th minute.

Player of the match Rachael Burford and Ellie Kildunne both crossed twice, as captain Sarah Hunter won her 100th cap.

England head into the remaining game at Twickenham on 25 November looking to complete a series whitewash.

Heather Kerr opened the scoring for England in the third minute when she finished off a driving maul, before Burford grabbed her first try.

Kildunne then showed quick feet to cross in the corner as England built a 20-0 lead by the break.

Danielle Waterman finished a fine run to start the scoring in the second half, with Burford adding her second, and 18-year-old Hannah Botterman scoring her first international try.

Jo Brown then teed up Zoe Harrison for her first England score, and when Kildunne crossed for a second with 15 minutes remaining the Red Roses were in complete control.

Janna Slevinsky powered over for a consolation six minutes from time, and Canada finished the stronger of the teams as McKinley Hunt got the visitors' second.