Finn Russell: Scottish Rugby's best offer dwarfed by Racing 92 deal

Russell has racked up 96 points for Scotland since his debut in 2014

Scottish Rugby could not compete with the "superstar money" on offer in France for Finn Russell, says chief executive Mark Dodson.

The Glasgow fly-half will join Racing 92 next summer on a deal believed to be worth around £700,000-per-season.

"Good luck to him, he's a super player," Dodson told BBC Scotland. "There's no recriminations from us.

"He's been great value. He's a superstar so let him go and earn superstar money."

Russell, 25, earned his 31st cap in Saturday's narrow loss to New Zealand at Murrayfield and has been with Glasgow for five years, helping them win the Pro12 title in 2015.

"It's a once in a lifetime chance," said Dodson of the player's move to the Paris-based Top 14 club.

"We put a big number on the table, as big as we could go, and we weren't anywhere remotely close.

"We have to say best wishes to him, let's hope he does a great job out there."

Russell may not be the last established Scotland international to leave Scotstoun at the end of the season.

English Championship club Bristol have made an offer to lock Jonny Gray, whose deal with Glasgow runs out in the summer.