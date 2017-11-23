Wales v New Zealand: Rhys Webb, Hallam Amos and Scott Williams start for Wales

Hallam Amos has scored two tries in the 2017 autumn interrnationals

Autumn internationals: Wales v New Zealand Venue: Principality Stadium Date: Saturday, 25 November Kick-off: 17:15 GMT Coverage: Live on BBC One Wales & S4C, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru & BBC Sport website and BBC Sport app, plus live text commentary.

Wales have made three changes from the team beaten by Australia on 11 November for Saturday's Test against New Zealand in Cardiff.

Hallam Amos comes in for the injured Liam Williams with Scott Williams at outside centre with Jonathan Davies sidelined and Jamie Roberts named on the bench.

Rhys Webb's return at scrum-half is the one selection not enforced by injury.

Josh Navidi is selected at open-side with Justin Tipuric on the bench.

British and Irish Lion Tipuric has not appeared so far this autumn after suffering an injury before Ospreys' European Champions Cup match against Saracens.

Navidi will win his sixth cap in the same pack which started against Australia.

There are 12 changes from the side that beat Georgia 13-6 last week.

Williams, Amos and Webb are the three survivors from that match with Rhys Priestland - who started at fly-half against Georgia - named on the bench after missing out altogether against the Wallabies.

The selection of Gloucester's Owen Williams at inside centre hints Wales coach Warren Gatland will continue with the more open style his side showed against Australia.

"It's great to name an unchanged pack from the Australia match, we were pleased with a lot of aspects of our second half performance in that match so we are looking to build on that on Saturday," said Wales head coach Warren Gatland.

"We have a couple of injuries in the backline but we also have players on form starting. Steff Evans and Hallam Amos are both on form and we are excited to see what they can do.

"We have spoken heavily about opportunity this autumn and there is no greater opportunity than lining up against the world champions."

Wales: Halfpenny, Amos, S Williams, O Williams, S Evans; Biggar, Webb; R Evans, Owens, Francis, Ball, A W Jones (capt), Shingler, Navidi, Faletau.

Replacements: Dacey, W Jones, Brown, Hill, Tipuric, Davies, Priestland, Roberts.