Jonny Gray: Bristol make offer for Glasgow Warriors lock

Gray scored his third international try in Saturday's defeat to New Zealand

Jonny Gray could be the latest high-profile Scotland international to leave Glasgow Warriors amid concrete interest from Bristol.

The English Championship side have made an offer to sign the 23-year-old lock, whose contract at Scotstoun expires at the end of this season.

It follows Sunday's announcement that fly-half Finn Russell is to leave the Warriors in the summer.

BBC Scotland has since learned Russell will join French Top 14 side Racing 92.

Gray's future is expected to be resolved before Christmas and it is understood to be a 50-50 decision on whether he stays at Glasgow or joins Bristol.

Relegated from the top flight last season, Bristol are looking good for an instant return to the Premiership. They sit eight points clear at the top of the Championship table.

Majority shareholder Steve Lansdown, listed in the American magazine Forbes as the 1,098th richest person in the world, has already signalled his intent to build a Bristol team capable of challenging in the top tier of English rugby.

They have already confirmed the capture of Ulster wing and former All Black Charles Piutau for next season, making him one of the highest paid players in world rugby.

Domestically, Gray made his Warriors debut aged 18 in December 2012, racking up 77 appearances for the club, and helping them clinch the Pro12 title for the first time in 2015.

He co-captained Glasgow, together with scrum-half Henry Pyrgos, during the 2015-16 campaign.

The lock has won 37 Scotland caps since his Test bow during the 2013 autumn internationals, and is one of the national team's vice captains, aiding skipper John Barclay.