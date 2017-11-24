Premiership: Saracens v Exeter Chiefs

Exeter beat Saracens in May's Premiership semi-final with a last-gasp try at Sandy Park

Aviva Premiership Venue: Allianz Park Date: Sunday, 26 November Kick-off: 15:00 GMT Coverage: Live on BBC Radio 5 live sports extra, BBC local radio; live scores on the BBC Sport website, app and mobile

Owen Farrell and Mako Vunipola are not in Saracens' squad to face Exeter, despite being released by England.

Nathan Earle, Marcelo Bosch, Max Malins, Ben Spencer and Vincent Koch come in as Sarries make five changes.

Former Gloucester flanker Matt Kvesic makes his first Exeter start in the league, while Greg Holmes is preferred to Moray Low at tight-head.

Sam Hill gets his first Premiership start at centre since recovering from a foot injury earlier this month.

The two sides last met in the 2016-17 Premiership semi-final in May - Exeter winning a titanic encounter with a last-minute Sam Simmonds try.

Exeter head coach Ali Hepher told BBC Sport:

"We're both missing players, we've just got to make sure we concentrate on our performance and get it right up there.

"An improvement from the weekend would be nice, but we also did a lot of good things and we just need to build on top of that.

"It would be nice to still be top at the end of the game, but it's not going to be the end of the world if we're not, the important thing and the focus is the quality of our performance."

Saracens: Goode; Earle, Bosch, Barritt (capt), Wyles; Malins, Spencer; Barrington, Brits, Koch, Skelton, Kruis, Clark, Burger, Wray.

Replacements: Tolofua, Thompson-Stringer, Figallo, Flanagan, Earl, Wrigglesworth, Tompkins, Ellery.

Exeter: Dollman; Turner, Whitten, Hill, Woodburn; Steenson, White; Moon, Yeandle (capt), Holmes, Lees, Hill, Armand, Kvesic, Waldrom.

Replacements: Malton, Hepburn, Low, Salmon, Skinner, Chudley, Simmonds, Short.