Premiership: London Irish v Wasps

Danny Cipriani has been out of action since mid-September with a knee injury

Aviva Premiership Venue: Madejski Stadium Date: Sunday, 26 November Kick-off: 15:00 GMT Coverage: Live on BBC local radio; live scores on the BBC Sport website, app and mobile

London Irish welcome back second row Teofilo Paulo from concussion for the visit of Wasps on Sunday.

Prop Ollie Hoskins replaces Petrus du Plessis, while Mike Coman comes in for Conor Gilsenan in the back row.

Wasps name Danny Cipriani on the bench as the England fly-half returns from a knee injury sustained against Harlequins in mid-September.

Nizaam Carr makes his first Premiership start at number eight having impressed off the bench against Newcastle.

Bottom-of-the-table Irish have lost their past seven Premiership matches but have taken losing bonus points from their past two home games.

Referee Christophe Ridley takes charge of his first Premiership match.

Match facts

Since winning on the opening weekend of the Premiership season, London Irish have won just once, their 44-7 European Challenge Cup over Stade Francais in Paris.

The Exiles have not won at the the Madejski Stadium in the Premiership since beating Gloucester 23-18 in February 2016, on St Patrick's Day.

Wasps have lost just once in five games, 53-41 to home to Newcastle in the Anglo-Welsh Cup, and they have claimed a try bonus point in all those five matches.

London Irish have not beaten Wasps since a 23-20 Premiership win at Adams Park in February 2014.

London Irish director of rugby Nick Kennedy told BBC Radio Berkshire:

"When you come up from the Championship, everything has to be about improvement, it has to be about getting to grips with the league.

"We were the worst team last time we were here and we're doing everything we can for that not to happen again.

"When you are looking at improvement, you have to let the results go and concentrate on performance. But, now we need to go again.

"Wasps have threats all over the park and real quality strength in depth. Dai Young has a very good squad there and no matter who they pick, they have a lot of strength."

Wasps director of rugby Dai Young:

"We're going to a difficult place. London Irish will be fighting for their lives. I'm sure they'll be targeting every home game and will feel Sunday is a huge opportunity for them.

"Irish have pushed teams really close, including Bath last week, and I don't think they've had the bounce of the ball on occasions. One or two decisions have gone against them.

"At some point it will really click for them. I feel they are on the verge of putting a few wins together and we don't want that to start against us this Sunday.

"Any team can beat any other in this league as we saw last week. Last week was a big win, but we have to back it up. We've put ourselves back in the mix, but we have to stay there."

London Irish: Marshall; Cokanasiga, Mulchrone, McLean, Lewington; Bell, Meehan; Franks, Paice (capt), Hoskins, Van der Merwe, Paulo, Coman, Northcote-Green, Cowan.

Replacements: Woolstencroft, Elrington, Du Plessis, De Chaves, Gilsenan, Steele, Tonks, Fowlie.

Wasps: Le Roux; Wade, De Jongh, Lovobalavu, Bassett; Gopperth, Simpson; McIntyre, Johnson (capt), Cooper-Woolley, Gaskell, Rowlands, Haskell, Young, Carr.

Replacements: Charles, Harris, Moore, Myall, Thompson, Robson, Cipriani, Miller.

Referee: Christophe Ridley