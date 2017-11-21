New Zealand display sets standard for Scotland, says Huw Jones

Huw Jones scored his sixth try for Scotland against New Zealand

Autumn internationals: Scotland v Australia Date: Saturday, 25 November Venue: Murrayfield Stadium, Edinburgh Kick-off: 14:30 GMT Coverage: Live on BBC One Scotland, BBC Radio Scotland and BBC Sport website

Huw Jones says the level of performance Scotland produced against New Zealand must become routine if they are to emerge as one of the world's top sides.

Gregor Townsend's men had the world champions on the rack for long spells at Murrayfield last weekend before falling short in a 22-17 defeat.

Jones wants his team-mates to take those standards forward, starting against Australia this weekend.

"That's a mindset thing," said centre Jones.

"Pretty much every team will have their best game against the All Blacks because they are number one in the world. It's easy to raise your game for them.

"Now it's about getting into that mindset of wanting to play at that intensity no matter who the opponent is.

"For most of us, the All Blacks game would have been the biggest of our careers so far and if you're not in the best headspace for that there's something wrong with you.

"So it's about replicating that frame of mind for every game. If we can get ourselves to the level we did on Saturday in every game then we should get some really good results."

Australia came unstuck late in the game against England at Twickenham in their last outing, leaking three late tries as they went down 30-6.

Michael Hooper's Wallabies tasted defeat at Twickenham

However, several key decisions went against them during the match and Jones warned that the Scots will not read too much into the eventual margin of defeat for Michael Cheika's side.

"I don't think [the] scoreboard reflected how close the game was," said Jones, who scored his sixth Test try against the All Blacks.

"The Australians were a little bit unlucky as some of the England tries came a bit against the run of play.

"But England were clinical and managed to put them away in the last 10 minutes.

"However, Australia will be strong on Saturday. They showed at times at Twickenham they can attack really well, so we can't look at that scoreline and think it will be easy, as it definitely won't be."

Scotland's autumn internationals Saturday, 11 November Scotland 44-38 Samoa Saturday, 18 November Scotland 17-22 New Zealand Saturday, 25 November (14:30 GMT) Scotland v Australia

After the Australia game Jones will finally join up with his new Glasgow Warriors team-mates having signed off from South African club rugby with a Currie Cup final victory with Western Province.

One man heading for the Scotstoun exit is Warriors and Scotland fly-half Finn Russell, who has announced he is leaving the club at the end of the season, with French side Racing 92 reportedly his next destination.

Jones is disappointed he will only have a few months playing with Russell at club level, but understands his reasons for taking on a new challenge.

Finn Russell (right) will leave Glasgow Warriors at the end of the season

"It's up to him and as he said, it's a once in a lifetime opportunity," said the 23-year-old. "It's a short career after all.

"I don't blame him at all. I'm just looking forward to playing with him for the rest of this season and hopefully continuing to play with him in a Scotland shirt as well."