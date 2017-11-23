Premiership: Newcastle Falcons v Gloucester

Newcastle's Toby Flood has been dropped to the bench after playing in the 40-10 defeat by Wasps

Aviva Premiership Venue: Kingston Park Date: Friday, 24 November Kick-off: 19:45 GMT Coverage: Live on BBC local radio; live scores on the BBC Sport website, app and mobile

Newcastle make five changes for the visit of Gloucester as they look to end a run of three Premiership defeats.

Joel Hodgson comes in at fly-half for Toby Flood, while Argentine pair Juan Pablo Socino and Belisario Agulla start at centre and Will Witty at lock.

Jake Polledri and James Hanson start for the first time this season as Gloucester make four changes to the side which beat Saracens 23-17.

Henry Purdy and Jeremy Thrush also come in, with Henry Trinder unavailable.

History will be made off the field at Kingston Park, when Claire Hodnett will become the first female TMO (television match official) in Premiership history.

Hodnett, who was the first female official to join the Rugby Football Union national panel of referees in 2014, will assist on-field match referee JP Doyle and his touch judges Tim Wigglesworth and Peter Allan.

Match facts

Early season frontrunners Newcastle have lost their last three Premiership matches, since beating London Irish at Kingston Park at the end of September.

However, the Falcons have lost only one of their last seven games at Kingston Park in all competitions, 30-13 to Leicester.

Gloucester have lost just once in five games, 26-24, in the Anglo-Welsh Cup to Leicester, including a 22-21 win at Bath in their last Premiership away game.

Newcastle, who did the Premiership double over Gloucester last season, have never won three games in a row against the Cherry and Whites in the professional era.

Newcastle: Hammersley; Tait, Agulla, Socino, Sinoti; Hodgson, Stuart; Vickers, Lawson, Welsh, Witty, Robinson, M Wilson, Welch (capt), Latu.

Replacements: Cooper, Mavinga, S Wilson, Green, Graham, Dawson, Flood, Harris.

Gloucester: Hudson; Purdy, Symons, Twelvetrees, Thorley; Burns, Heinz (capt); Hohneck, Hanson, Afoa, Savage, Thrush, Polledri, Ludlow, Ackermann.

Replacements: Hibbard, McAllister, Denman, Slater, Clarke, Vellacott, Evans, Atkinson.