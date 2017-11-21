Scotland to meet improved Australia, says Karmichael Hunt

Karmichael Hunt (right) came off the bench against England

Australia back Karmichael Hunt insists they are "a much better team" than the one Scotland beat in June.

The Wallabies lost 30-6 to England at Twickenham on Saturday after recent wins over New Zealand, Japan and Wales.

Australia return to Murrayfield on Saturday, having won there in November and then lost at home to the Scots in the summer.

"It's still in the back of our minds, so we understand we've got a huge challenge on our hands," said Hunt, 30.

"We're looking forward to facing them at Murrayfield. First experience for myself and a few of the other guys as well.

"We definitely know it's going to be a hard task, but we'll be up for it.

"I heard the atmosphere's great. I've played in some pretty big games in my career, but I'd say the weekend just gone in England was probably up there with one of the best atmospheres.

"The boys say that Murrayfield won't let me down as well, so it's going to be pretty cool to see.

"The results haven't gone entirely our way this time of the year, but I feel we're a much better team than we were in June.

"We felt we should've won that game. We didn't turn up with our best performance. It was as simple as that.

"They just played better than us. At the end of the day, we shot ourselves in the foot.

"I think we got a yellow card. We were playing a man down at one stage, so they just ran over the top of us. They were pretty physical."

Scotland won 24-19 in Sydney earlier this year

Former rugby league and Australian rules football player Hunt, who plays as a full-back for Brisbane City, has been a replacement in the Wallabies' two UK-based fixtures so far on tour.

"Coming up north, obviously they kick a lot up here, so our preparation and our focus during the week changes compared to when you play the New Zealand teams," he explained.

"Our focus? Yes, a large portion of it goes into the opposition that we're coming up against, but also the majority of our week is getting our game plan set and worrying about what we want to control and what we can control."

Another former league player, Marika Koroibete, had a try chalked off at Twickenham for an offside against Stephen Moore and Hunt says the Melbourne Rising player is "the complete package for a winger".

"Everyone loves playing with him," Hunt said. "He's a guy that you want to play football with.

"His explosiveness, his speed is second to none. I don't think I've seen a guy any quicker than him off the mark.

"And he's tough as well. I like that about him. He loves defending. He'll come off his wing and he'll look to hurt people.

"He's the complete package for a winger. You don't survive long in league if you're not tough.

"He played footie pretty well with [Melbourne] Storm. Definitely in his DNA is a bit of rugby league, so there's nothing wrong with that."