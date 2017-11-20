Michael Cheika: Australia head coach investigated for 'comments and conduct'

Australia head coach Michael Cheika is being investigated for his "comments and conduct" during the Wallabies' match against England on Saturday.

World Rugby, the game's governing body, has referred the case to the autumn internationals disciplinary authorities, who are investigating.

Cheika, 50, reacted angrily to a series of decisions that went against his side in the 30-6 defeat at Twickenham.

He was also was involved in an exchange with a supporter just before half-time.

In a post-match interview with BBC Radio 5 live, Cheika was reluctant to be drawn on the role of the officials, saying Australian rugby operates a "no-excuses culture".

The Wallabies lost their captain Michael Hooper and full-back Kurtley Beale to first-half yellow cards and had two tries of their own disallowed as a series of marginal calls went against them.