Rory Thornton: Ospreys and Wales lock suffers shoulder injury

Rory Thornton
Rory Thornton is a former Wales Under-20s captain
Pro14: Ospreys v Glasgow
Date: Sunday, 26 November Venue: Liberty Stadium Kick-off: 13:00 GMT
Coverage: Live score updates on the BBC Sport website

Ospreys and Wales lock Rory Thornton has suffered a dislocated shoulder, the full extent of which has yet to be determined.

Thornton's start to the 2017-18 season was delayed by a similar injury and his latest blow came in their Anglo-Welsh Cup defeat at Cardiff Blues.

The 22-year-old made his Wales debut in their summer tour win against Samoa.

Ospreys also lost young centres Kieran Williams (ankle) and Tom Williams to (forearm) injuries.

The Swansea-based team say Kieran Williams' injury is "significant" while Tom Williams was taken off at the Arms Park with a compound fracture.

Like Thornton, the centres will see specialists in the coming days.

Ospreys host Glasgow in the Pro14 on Sunday, 26 November.

