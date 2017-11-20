Rory Thornton: Ospreys and Wales lock suffers shoulder injury
|Pro14: Ospreys v Glasgow
|Date: Sunday, 26 November Venue: Liberty Stadium Kick-off: 13:00 GMT
Ospreys and Wales lock Rory Thornton has suffered a dislocated shoulder, the full extent of which has yet to be determined.
Thornton's start to the 2017-18 season was delayed by a similar injury and his latest blow came in their Anglo-Welsh Cup defeat at Cardiff Blues.
The 22-year-old made his Wales debut in their summer tour win against Samoa.
Ospreys also lost young centres Kieran Williams (ankle) and Tom Williams to (forearm) injuries.
The Swansea-based team say Kieran Williams' injury is "significant" while Tom Williams was taken off at the Arms Park with a compound fracture.
Like Thornton, the centres will see specialists in the coming days.
Ospreys host Glasgow in the Pro14 on Sunday, 26 November.