WRU starts review into club competitions

Merthyr won the 2016-17 Welsh Premiership title, their first season at that level

The Welsh Rugby Union (WRU) has begun a review into all levels of competition below regional rugby.

The review will include the second-tier Welsh Premiership and third-tier Championship, in which 28 clubs play.

WRU National Leagues are in place below those levels.

WRU head of rugby performance Geraint John says they want "a wholly fit-for-purpose future competition structure that best supports the performance pathway through to the national team".

Scrum V Sunday podcast: What lies ahead for Wales v New Zealand

Williams and Lee doubtful for Wales v New Zealand

Wales were mildly chaotic v Georgia - Guscott

In June, 2017 the WRU announced the Premiership would initially be divided into two geographical groups of eight teams for the 2017-18 and 2018-19 seasons.

After playing each other home and away, the two conferences are then to merge with all clubs to play each other once, meaning a guaranteed minimum of 29 league games each.

The WRU says it has appointed "a team of independent experts to conduct the review".

Club, WRU coaches and officials as well as members of the Wales team management and professional regions - Scarlets, Ospreys, Cardiff Blues and Dragons - will also be involved.

They are also seeking the views of everyone involved in the game, including supporters, in an online survey.

John added: "It is important we canvass the opinions of all in order to understand any barriers to performance, participation and development that exist within the current competition structure and to support the financial sustainability of the premiership and championship clubs."