Australia are wary of Scotland's Stuart Hogg, says Samu Kerevi

Samu Kerevi says Australia have only themselves to blame for their defeat by England at the weekend

Australia will pay close attention to Scotland full-back Stuart Hogg after his superb display against New Zealand, says Wallabies centre Samu Kerevi.

Hogg was man of the match as the Scots were beaten 22-17 by the world champions at Murrayfield on Saturday.

Australia are well aware of his threat going into Saturday's Test.

"He's a great player, I saw the highlights and he was carving up the All Blacks, so he's definitely someone to look out for," Kerevi said.

"Stuart Hogg had an exceptional game at the weekend, he's been playing really well."

Glasgow's Hogg, 25, went close to a late try that would have left Scotland with a conversion to secure their first victory over New Zealand.

Gregor Townsend's Scots beat Australia 24-19 in June in Sydney the last time the sides met, and Kerevi insists the Wallabies are facing one of the game's best teams when they visit Murrayfield for the third autumn Test on Saturday.

Stuart Hogg proved a constant threat to the world champion All Blacks at Murrayfield on Saturday

"They're definitely up there," he added. "Coming over in June, they beat us at home. They are not a team to take lightly. Our preparation this week has got to be key for us.

"We focus on our detail for this week and a great Scotland team that played outstanding at the weekend."

While enthused at the prospect of experiencing the Murrayfield atmosphere, Kerevi reckons the noise can help raise the Scots to another level.

He said: "The atmosphere looks amazing. Scotland has a lot of history here and passion for the jersey, so I'm excited to be part of that and hopefully I'll get that opportunity this week.

"The crowd brings that atmosphere that pushes the players an extra 10%, so it can count in the end. The crowd plays a big role but once we're out there, it's 15 v 15."

Australia arrived in Edinburgh following Saturday's 30-6 defeat by England at Twickenham, with the hosts running in three late tries to add plenty of shine to the scoreline.

The Wallabies had captain Michael Hooper and full-back Kurtley Beale yellow-carded in the first-half, and had two tries disallowed as a series of marginal calls went against them.

Kerevi, however, says his side have already put that match behind them.

"We're disappointed how we blew out in the last eight minutes," he said. "We put ourselves in positions where we needed to execute. We can't blame anybody but ourselves. This week's a new week and Scotland is in our mind now.

"I don't think the boys are angry at all. We're not blaming anyone; it's on us and our execution. There are no excuses."