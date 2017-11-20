Autumn internationals: Joey Carbery ruled out of Ireland's Test against Argentina

Carbery was forced to leave the field in the 65th minute of the victory over Fiji after damaging his left wrist

Joey Carbery will miss Ireland's final autumn international against Argentina with a fractured wrist.

The versatile Leinster back suffered the injury during the second-half of the 23-20 win over Fiji on Saturday.

The IRFU has confirmed that Carbery, 22, has been ruled out of the remaining fixture of the November series.

Tight-head prop John Ryan has been recalled to the squad after recovering from the calf injury he sustained during the win over South Africa.

Carbery created Ireland's opening try against Fiji when he produced a quick sidestep before firing a pass to winger Darren Sweetnam to score but he looked to be in some discomfort when he was helped off the pitch mid-way through the second-half.

It had been the New Zealand-born playmaker's first start at fly-half all season, but head coach Joe Schmidt had been impressed with Carbery's overall performance.

"I thought his ability to organise others is coming along. I think that's one of the biggest responsibilities of a no.10," Schmidt said after the match.

"The threat he poses to the line himself. I thought he ducked and dived and asked a few questions of the Fijian defence and he was brave, potentially to a fault, because he takes no heed of who is in front of him."

Aside from Carbery, the rest of the players that featured against Fiji are expected to be fit to train this week as they prepare for the visit of the Pumas to Dublin.

The game will be the first meeting between the two sides since Ireland's quarter-final defeat by Argentina at the 2015 Rugby World Cup.